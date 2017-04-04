BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 L3 Technologies Inc:
* L3 acquires Oceanserver Technology
* L3 Technologies Inc - terms were not disclosed
* L3 Technologies Inc - terms were not disclosed
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc