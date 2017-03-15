UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 La Doria SpA:
* FY revenue 653.1 million euros ($694.77 million) versus 748.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 33.7 million euros versus 44.8 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 18 euro cents per share
* Sees 2017 revenue at 644 million euros
* Sees 2017 net profit at 25.1 million euros
* Forecasts revenue at 709.3 million euros in 2019
* Forecasts net profit at 36 million euros in 2019
* Sees 2017 market to be shaped by continuing sales price deflation, raw material cost inflation and the effects of Brexit Source text: www.1infot.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources