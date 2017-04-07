BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
April 7 La Fonciere Verte SA:
* FY net profit group share 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million)versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 5.7 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* FY rental revenue 11.6 million euros versus 11.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.