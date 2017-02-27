BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - Primary efficacy endpoint analysis highly statistically significant
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - New drug application planned for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture