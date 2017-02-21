BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 La-z-boy Inc:
* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $390 million versus I/B/E/S view $392.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "retail environment for home furnishings remains challenging"
* La-Z-Boy Inc - qtrly same-store written sales for La-Z-boy furniture galleries store network were flat versus last year's Q3
* La-Z-Boy Inc - for fiscal 2017, we are on track for 23 store projects, including eight net new stores
* La-Z-Boy inc - board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on company's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP