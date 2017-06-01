June 1 Labat Africa Limited:
* Revenue for six months ended 28 february 2017 increased to
r20.6 million from r7.2 million
* no dividend has been declared for period under review
(february 2016: rnil)
* Labat africa - net profit before taxation for six months
to feb 28 has gone from a loss of r1.062 million in previous
corresponding period to a profit of r1.006 million
* Basic and diluted headline earnings per share for six
months to feb 28 at 0.39 cents versus 2.86 cents year ago
