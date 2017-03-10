March 10 Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd

* Lending bank initiated legal proceeding with Quanzhou intermediate people's court in PRC against borrower & its fellow unit

* Legal proceeding is still on a preliminary stage

* Reference is made to announcements of co dated 7 August 2015 and 27 August 2015 in relation to entrusted loan agreement