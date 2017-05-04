May 4 Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc:

* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results

* For Jan 1-April 23, digital net revenue +22 pct (constant currency +18 pct) with sportsbook net revenue +40 pct and gaming net revenue +7 pct

* For Jan 1-April 23, UK retail net revenue -2 pct and European retail net revenue -3 pct (cc -15 pct)

* For Jan 1-April 23, group net revenue +5 pct (constant currency +2 pct)

* Co remains confident in opportunities ahead for business and in its ability to deliver year in-line with its expectations

* Plan is to continue to use our data driven marketing approach and leverage market leading multi-channel capability to enhance returns