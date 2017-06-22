June 22 Ladder Capital Corp-

* Ladder Capital Corp announces retirement of Michael Mazzei and his appointment to the board of directors and promotion of pamela mccormack to president

* Ladder Capital Corp - Pamela Mccormack will be promoted from chief operating officer to president.