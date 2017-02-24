BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Lab says USFDA issues form 483 with one observation for Srikakulam Plant
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday
Feb 24 Ladprao General Hospital Pcl:
* FY net profit 155.9 million baht versus 100.4 million baht
* FY total revenue 1.36 billion baht versus 1.26 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: