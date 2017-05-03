Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 3 Lafargeholcim Ltd
* LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen says sees steady improvements in North America. Effects of demonitization in India over
* LafargeHolcim CEO says optimistic about volumes and pricing in India in Q2
* LafargeHolcim CEO says company should reach 1 billion sfr synergies target by end of Q2, a year ahead of schedule
* LafargeHolcim CEO says his departure does not affect buyback timing, still intends buyback in 2017-2018
* LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to see strengthening pricing environment in Europe in 2017
* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees cement market growth of 2 - 4 percent, sees company performing in this range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.