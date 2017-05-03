May 3 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen says sees steady improvements in North America. Effects of demonitization in India over

* LafargeHolcim CEO says optimistic about volumes and pricing in India in Q2

* LafargeHolcim CEO says company should reach 1 billion sfr synergies target by end of Q2, a year ahead of schedule

* LafargeHolcim CEO says his departure does not affect buyback timing, still intends buyback in 2017-2018

* LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to see strengthening pricing environment in Europe in 2017

* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees cement market growth of 2 - 4 percent, sees company performing in this range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)