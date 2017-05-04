BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Lagardere
* Lagardere CEO Arnaud Largedere said on Thursday he was 'confident' about the 2017 growth target for group operating profit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.