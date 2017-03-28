March 28 Lagardere SCA

* Lagardere denies it was it is considering selling a stake in its retail division, following a report by French news website BFM TV

* BFM TV reported on Tuesday that the group led by billionaire Arnaud Lagardere was ready to sell up to 49 pct of its "Retail Travel" unit to minority investors, citing no one.

* Lagardere's reacted positively to the publication of BFM TV's report. The share gained 2.35 pct on Tuesday, making it the second-best performer of the Stoxx Europe 600 Media index Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)