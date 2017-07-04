BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Lakehouse Plc:
* Notes certain recent press articles featuring group
* Recognises enormity of recent tragedy at Grenfell Tower, which resulted in loss of many lives
* Its compliance business, Allied Protection, was engaged by Kensington and Chelsea in January 2017 to certify appropriate working of its installed fire safety systems
* Allied is satisfied system was maintained in accordance with requirements
* All evidence presented to date indicates that it performed as it was designed to do
* Allied was however not responsible for specification of system
* We are offering Kensington and Chelsea and emergency services teams our full support with information and resources
* Currently we have not been required to provide any information to an inquiry
* There has not been any inference of any contractual shortcomings on allied's part
* Recent press article sought to link a dispute between Lakehouse and Hackney Homes with Grenfell fire. Two matters are wholly unrelated
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.