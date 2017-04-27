April 27 Lakeland Bancorp Inc

* Lakeland Bancorp grows core eps by 18 pct and increases dividend

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.26

* Net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $39.3 million, as compared to $33.9 million for same period in 2016

* Book value per common share was $11.78 compared to $11.65 at December 31, 2016

* Increased its quarterly cash dividend 5.3 pct to $0.10 per share