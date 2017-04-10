April 10 Lakeside Minerals Inc

* Lakeside Minerals announces $2.5 million unit private placement

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - undertaking a brokered private placement offering of up to 2,500 units

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - offering was upsized from previously announced principal amount of CAD $2 million

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - intends to take steps to de-list from TSX Venture Exchange prior to completion of offering

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - after completion of offering, co intends to apply to list its common shares on Canadian Securities Exchange