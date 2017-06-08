BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 8 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd
* Says Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman Source text- (Lakshmi Vilas Bank has informed the stock exchange that subsequent to the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 06.06.2017, have co-opted Mr. B K Manjunath as additional Director in the category of Non- Executive and Independent Director and also appointed him as the part-time Chairman of the Bank for a tenure of three years) Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.