BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA:
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* NET CASH ON MAR. 31, 2017 AT EUR 102.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 REVENUE FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTY AT EUR 10.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2rgaIWx
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.