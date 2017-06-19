June 19 LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SAYS THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED THE ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

* THE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF OWN SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED DURING THE ABOVEMENTIONED PERIOD WILL NOT EXCEED THE 10% OF THE TOTAL PAID SHARE CAPITAL THROUGHOUT THIS PERIOD, INCLUDING THE ALREADY PURCHASED

* THE ACQUISITION OF THE ABOVEMENTIONED OWN SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE AT A MAXIMUM ACQUISITION PRICE OF 10 EUROS PER SHARE AND A MINIMUM ACQUISITION PRICE EQUAL TO ITS NOMINAL VALUE PRICE, I.E. 0.30 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2sNRfPS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)