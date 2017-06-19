UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA:
* SAYS THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED THE ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
* THE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF OWN SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED DURING THE ABOVEMENTIONED PERIOD WILL NOT EXCEED THE 10% OF THE TOTAL PAID SHARE CAPITAL THROUGHOUT THIS PERIOD, INCLUDING THE ALREADY PURCHASED
* THE ACQUISITION OF THE ABOVEMENTIONED OWN SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE AT A MAXIMUM ACQUISITION PRICE OF 10 EUROS PER SHARE AND A MINIMUM ACQUISITION PRICE EQUAL TO ITS NOMINAL VALUE PRICE, I.E. 0.30 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2sNRfPS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)