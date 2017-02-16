UPDATE 1-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
Feb 16 Lancashire Holdings Ltd:
* Final results
* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.8 pct in Q4 2016 and 13.5 pct in 2016
* Combined ratio of 79.0 pct in Q4 2016, 76.5 pct in 2016
* Final dividend 0.10 USD per share
* Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share
* Fully converted book value per share of $5.98 as at 31 December 2016
* Quarterly gross premiums written 95.1 million USD versus 97.1 million USD year ago
* Quaterly net premiums written 88.1 million USD versus 87.3 million USD year ago
* Quarterly profit before tax 50.9 million USD versus 50.2 million USD year ago
* ROE of 2.8 pct for quarter and 13.5 pct for year
* Including our interim and special dividend for 2016, returned 113.3 pct of comprehensive income for year
* 2016 year proved a turbulent one for global political and macroeconomic environment and insurance market remained very challenging - CEO
* Outlook for 2017 is for a continuation of current market trends
* Whilst we expect market conditions to remain difficult for foreseeable future... our strategy has ability to respond across insurance cycle - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
