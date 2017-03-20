BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Lancor Holdings Ltd
* Says accepted resignation of R. Sridhar from position of chief financial officer Source text:bit.ly/2nIJkhF Further company coverage:
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement