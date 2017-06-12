BRIEF-Thai Factory Development says unit enters joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour
* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd
June 12 Taubman Centers Inc
* Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders at Taubman Centers
* Proposes shareholder advisory votes on immediate de-staggering of Taubman board
* Proposes shareholder advisory votes on addition of 3 new independent directors to Taubman board prior to 2018 annual meeting
* To be filing preliminary special meeting request proxy today,demands Taubman Centers' board enact promised governance enhancements
* Proceeding with complaint asking court to enforce ownership limit outlined in Taubman's charter
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 The corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and upcoming elections pose potential challenges for Malaysia's sovereign rating in the short term, Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15