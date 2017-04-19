April 19 Land and Buildings:

* Land and Buildings issues letter to Taubman Centers, Inc Shareholders and commences solicitation of proxies for Taubman's upcoming annual meeting

* Land & Buildings investment management -seeking to replace two directors, CEO and chairman Robert Taubman and lead director Myron Ullman, III

* Land and Buildings says sees about "60% upside" to Taubman centers' current stock price based on private market valuations

* Land and Buildings - urge shareholders to elect Charles Elson and Jonathan Litt to Taubman centers board