BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Land and Buildings:
* Land and Buildings issues letter to Taubman Centers, Inc Shareholders and commences solicitation of proxies for Taubman's upcoming annual meeting
* Land & Buildings investment management -seeking to replace two directors, CEO and chairman Robert Taubman and lead director Myron Ullman, III
* Land and Buildings says sees about "60% upside" to Taubman centers' current stock price based on private market valuations
* Land and Buildings - urge shareholders to elect Charles Elson and Jonathan Litt to Taubman centers board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.