BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Land Securities Group Plc:
* In response to recent press comment regarding its development site at 21 Moorfields, EC2
* Confirms it will shortly complete demolition of existing buildings which will be followed by construction of an above station raft
* Construction of raft is due to be completed by June 2018.
* Also in discussions with Deutsche Bank regarding a pre-let for development
* Negotiations will take several months and there is no guarantee they will lead to a transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.