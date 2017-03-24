March 24 Land Securities Group Plc:

* In response to recent press comment regarding its development site at 21 Moorfields, EC2

* Confirms it will shortly complete demolition of existing buildings which will be followed by construction of an above station raft

* Construction of raft is due to be completed by June 2018.

* Also in discussions with Deutsche Bank regarding a pre-let for development

* Negotiations will take several months and there is no guarantee they will lead to a transaction.