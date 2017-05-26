BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market announces listing of Orient UNB Takaful shares
Announces listing of shares of Orient UNB Takaful under trading symbol (OUTFL)
May 26Land Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from EVOLUTION JAPAN ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., on May 26
* Interest rate of 2 percent and maturity date Nov. 30
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property and to be renovation related funds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hZ9cKo
(Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish private-equity firm Nordic Capital said on Thursday its employees would appeal a ruling by a Swedish court that could lead to top managers in the industry facing a total extra tax bill of around 2.3 billion crowns ($263 million).