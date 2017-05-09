BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Landauer Inc:
* Landauer Inc. reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results - earnings per diluted share of $0.54
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $39.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $39.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016