UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Landec Corp -
* Landec Corporation agrees to settle labor related legal actions and updates guidance
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees q4 revenue $134 million to $137 million
* Reaffirms q3 2017 earnings per share view $0.16 to $0.19
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $133 million to $140 million
* Subsidiary reached an agreement in principle to settle a variety of claims made against company and its labor contractor
* During q3 ended february 26, 2017, apio will be recording an additional legal settlement charge of $2.1 million, or $0.05 per share after tax
* For q3 of fiscal 2017, we are reiterating our revenue guidance of $133 million to $140 million
* For q3 of fiscal 2017 reiterating our net income guidance of $0.16 to $0.19 per share, prior to $2.1 million additional legal settlement charge
* Now expect our revenues in q4 to be $134 million to $137 million and net income to be $0.09 to $0.11 per share
* Landec Corp- "Do not expect heavy rains this winter to have a negative impact on our financial results in fiscal 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources