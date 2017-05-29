BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 5 and the dividend will be paid on June 5
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing