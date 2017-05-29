May 29 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 5 and the dividend will be paid on June 5

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F3xgzh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)