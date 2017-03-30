March 30 Landi Renzo SpA:

* Optimization agreement of the group financial structure was finalized following completion of application process by all banks involved

Following finalization of optimization agreement, controlling shareholder also made payment for future capital increase of parent company totalling 8.9 million euros ($9.56 million)