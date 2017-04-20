Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
April 21 Landmark White Ltd
* Announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in company (new shares), at $0.60 per new share raising approximately $10.5 million
* Announces private placement to raise approximately $10 million
* Funds raised under offers will be used to fund cash purchase price for acquisition of MVS of $16 million, costs of offers and additional capital for further investment
* Rights issue and placement will be managed by Enrizen Capital Pty Ltd. Enrizen has agreed to underwrite rights issue to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.