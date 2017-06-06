UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Lands End Inc:
* Lands' End announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $268.4 million versus $273.4 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.1 percent
* Lands End Inc qtrly gross margin was 45.7% as compared to 47.4% in Q1 last year
* Inventory remained flat at $309.9 million as of April 28, 2017 and as of April 29, 2016
* Lands End Inc says expect to continue to see improvements in business as co move through remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources