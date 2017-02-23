Feb 23 Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG:
* Group net income of 1.234 million euros ($1.30 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016
(previous year: 1.496 million euros)
* Profit from ordinary activities 1.994 million euros in the fourth quarter 2016 (previous
year: 2.212 million euros)
* Group net profit of 4.865 million euros for year 2016 (previous year: 5.987 million euros)
* To propose dividend of about 1.15 euro per share for 2016
* Despite the drop in earnings in this competitive environment, continues to see itself very
well; Q1 of 2017 develops almost at the previous year's level
($1 = 0.9481 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)