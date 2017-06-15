BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient and Topicort cream in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
June 15 Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement with Houston Methodist Hospital to jointly set up hospital in Shanghai
* Says share trade to resume on June 16
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2rjCgcI; bit.ly/2sCVRIx
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT