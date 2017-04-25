BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 25 Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 net loss widens to 837.6 million yuan ($121.66 million) from 504.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2puhQ3p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22