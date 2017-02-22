Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett provides further update on methylphenidate er tablets
* Lannett company inc- FDA agreed to delay submission deadline for Methylphenidate ER tablets
* Lannett company-FDA suspended deadline to submit materials in support of its request for hearing to consider FDA's proposal co withdraw ANDA for Methylphenidate ER
* Lannett co-FDA expected to discuss sufficiency of documents related to Methylphenidate ER tablets with co once documents are released
* Lannett co-FDA expected to establish new dates for submission of materials in support of hearing request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage: