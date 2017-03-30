Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
March 30 Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett voluntarily pays down additional $25 million of revolving credit facility
* Lannett Co - $25 million payment, combined with $75 million payment made earlier in Jan, to save co about $5.5 million in annualized cash interest expense at current rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report