BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results; provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $77 million to $80 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $312 million to $317 million
* Q4 revenue $74.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says anticipates worldwide revenues for full year 2017 of approximately $312 million to $317 million, compared to $301.9 million in 2016
* Says for Q1 of 2017, company expects worldwide revenues in range of $77 million to $80 million
* Anticipates full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $79 million to $82 million
* For Q1 of 2017 co expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $18 million to $20 million
* Q4 revenue $74.4 million
* FY2017 revenue view $312.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
