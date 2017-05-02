May 2 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter
financial results; exceeds first quarter and raises full-year
2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $81.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $79 million to $82 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $313 million to $318 million
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - expects worldwide revenues in
range of $79 million to $82 million for q2 of 2017
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects
adjusted ebitda in range of $18 million to $20 million
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - guidance for both revenue and
adjusted ebitda excludes impact of $5.0 million received from ge
healthcare in april
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - company has also increased its
full-year 2017 guidance range for adjusted ebitda to $80 million
to $83 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $315.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
