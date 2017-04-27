BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
April 27 Lantronix Inc
* Files for offering of up to 1.5 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.