BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
April 21 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 50 percent, or to be 33.4 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (30.3 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of main business and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iOXKik
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Announces appointment of Andrew Mclean as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.