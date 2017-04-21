April 21 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 50 percent, or to be 33.4 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (30.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iOXKik

