April 5 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.07 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 11

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 12 and the dividend will be paid on April 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eOosWP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)