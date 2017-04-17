April 17 Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 11 million yuan to 14 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(15.6 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue and products' low gross margins as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5DLjUj

