June 13Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain Joint Stock Co

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21

