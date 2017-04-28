April 28 Laox Co Ltd:

* Announces the merger of its wholly owned units, MODE ET JACOMO CO LTD and another Tokyo based unit, which is engaged in the shoe manufacturing, processing and sales

* Says MODE ET JACOMO will be the surviving company, and the other Tokyo-based unit will be dissolved

* Effective date July 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8thJB4

(Beijing Headline News)