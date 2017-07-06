LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA :
* SAYS PORTFOLIO VALUED AT 1.45 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE, VALUATION CARRIED OUT BY JLL VALORACIONES AND CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD SUCURSAL EN ESPAÑA
WASHINGTON, July 7 Many of the major risks U.S. banks face lay beyond their control, according to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains strong.
* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end