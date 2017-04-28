April 28 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Secures financing of 78 million euros ($85.35 million) from Banco Santander for the Lagasca99 development

* The deal also includes a further 40 million euros to refinance already existing debt taken on to acquire plot of land Source text: bit.ly/2oPALkh

Further company coverage: