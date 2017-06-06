June 6 LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA :

* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS

* SAYS LOWERS ITS FINANCING COSTS TO 2.18 PERCENT AND ITS DEBT MATURITY STAYS AT 6.2 YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2qWQrYW

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)