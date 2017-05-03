May 3 Laredo Petroleum Inc:
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 first-quarter financial
and operating results
* Says qtrly produced 52,405 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, an increase of approximately 13% from Q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Says in Q2 of 2017, company expects to complete
approximately 18 wells
* Sees Q2 production 55 MBOE/d - 58 MBOE/d
* Says at march 31,had hedges for remaining three quarters
of 2017 for 5.2 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average
floor price of $55.82 per barrel
* Says company is reiterating its previously stated
anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance of at
least 15%.
