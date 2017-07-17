FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum provides commodity derivatives update
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum provides commodity derivatives update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum schedules second-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for august 8 and provides commodity derivatives update

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - for three months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $28.9 million

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, had hedges for remaining two qtrs of 2017 for 3.5 million barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82/barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - had hedges in place for remaining two qtrs of 2017 for 13.6 million mmbtu of natural gas at weighted-average floor price of $2.75/mmbtu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.