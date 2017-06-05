June 5 Largan Precision Co Ltd

* Says its sales up 11.7 percent y/y in May at T$3.8 billion ($126.47 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rVdnIh (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0470 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)